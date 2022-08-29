PM Ciuca: Chancellor Scholz's support, significant confirmation of German partners for Romania's readying to join Schengen

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday on Twitter that he welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's support for Romania to become a full member of the Schengen area, noting that it represents an "important confirmation from the German partners of Romania's preparation to join Schengen, for the benefit of the entire European Union".

Prime Minister Ciuca also sent a message on Facebook, noting that Romania has responsibly managed the external border of the Union and Romanian citizens deserve to enjoy joining the Schengen area and the additional flexibility in terms of free movement of goods and people.

"I thank Germany for its constant support for Romania to join the Schengen area, an important national objective since the moment of our country's accession to the EU. Romania has responsibly managed the Union's external border, constantly demonstrating that it can successfully protect the territory of the Union and its citizens, in line with Schengen standards. Romanian citizens deserve to enjoy joining the Schengen area and additional flexibility in terms of free movement of goods and people. Romanian exports could know a significant impulse, and the queues when crossing the border in the Schengen area could remain a mere memory," the prime minister wrote, told Agerpres.