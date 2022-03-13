PM Ciuca: Citizens need more than ever to be protected from effects of aggression in Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday that citizens need more than ever to be protected from the military, social and economic effects of aggression in Ukraine.

According to a government press release, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca received Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid at the Victoria Palace of Government on Sunday, with talks focusing on analyzing regional developments and managing the effects of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Ciuca strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal aggression in Ukraine and noted the strong and unified response of the European Union and NATO states for strengthening the Eastern Flank and guaranteeing security.

"The common, strong, and swift response of all Western states that think in terms of democracy, a market economy, and a rules-based world is especially valuable. Our citizens need more than ever to be protected from the military, social, and social effects, and the Ukrainian people to feel the solidarity of all the states that strongly condemn this illegal aggression," said Nicolae Ciuca, as cited in the release.

The two senior officials discussed the prospects for the situation in the region and ways to resolve the conflict, context in which Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid mentioned the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benett to Moscow and talks with the President of the Federation, Vladimir Putin, mentions the release.

"The talks also focused on opportunities for economic and security cooperation between Romania and the State of Israel, especially in the field of cybersecurity. Another important topic was the prospect of organizing a new meeting in Israel of the two governments, an opportunity to capitalize on the opportunities to boost economic cooperation and trade between the two states," specifies the Executive.