PM Ciuca discusses with Italian Ambassador in Bucharest about energy and price issues

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed Italian Ambassador in Bucharest Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, among the topics discussed being the issue of energy and prices from the perspective of the need to balance market share, supplier needs and costs and the protection granted to citizens and large and small companies.

"In fact, the excellent Romanian-Italian relations can be found in the economic and commercial exchanges, in the integration of Romanians in Italy and of Italians in Romania, in mutual support in difficult moments, as was the case during the pandemic, by detaching a voluntary unit of physicians, in Italy, in 2020, and the Italian support received by Romania, in 2021," informs a Government press release.

According to the cited source, Prime Minister Ciuca evoked the positive experiences of good economic, industrial and military cooperation that the two sides have had over time, Agerpres.ro informs.

Among the topics discussed there were also the one related to "the issue of energy and prices in terms of the need for a balance between market share, supplier needs and costs, and the protection granted to citizens and large and small companies."

In the same context, the Italian side insisted on its own achievements, as well as on economic expertise.

"The value of trade between the two states amounts to over 12 billion euros in 2021, evenly balanced. Italian direct investment in Romania amount to 9 billion euros, in the first place in terms of number and second place ar regards the volume, after Germany. The most important areas of investment remain in energy, precision mechanics or the agri-food sector, the dynamics of Italian investments including a major investment in special steels and another in the field of high technologies," highlights the release.

Last but not least were mentioned the mutual interests of both parties and their support for European and international developments.