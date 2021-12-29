PM Ciuca: Discussion with family doctors on their role in testing patients for COVID-19, tomorrow at gov't

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that he will have a meeting on Thursday at the Government headquarters with family doctors on testing patients for COVID-19, noting that their involvement and responsibility in the measures to be taken for combating the fifth wave of the pandemic should be extended.

"It is also a step taken, together with the Ministry of Health, with the Minister, and this way we are also seeking to extend both the involvement and the relevance and responsibility of family doctors in the measures we have designed to be able to deal with wave 5. We will prepare with all responsibility the management of the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and we will allocate the necessary resources to protect people's health and provide them with adequate treatment in case they need it," the prime minister added, Agerpres.ro informs.