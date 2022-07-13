PM Ciuca: Government to approve measures on water infrastructure projects financed from European funds

The government will approve on Wednesday an emergency ordinance regarding measures on water and wastewater infrastructure projects that will benefit from a European financing of approximately 2.2 billion euros, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government Meeting.

"We have on the agenda an emergency ordinance which is very important for the projects we are carrying out with European funding. We are talking about the emergency ordinance regarding measures on water and wastewater infrastructure projects and we are talking about a European funding of about 2, 2 billion euros. And also the amendment of some normative acts regarding the adjustment of the prices in carrying out the infrastructure programs and here we have in mind an amount of 1.5 billion euros, so overall, 3.7 billion euros," Nicolae Ciuca stated.

In this context, he pointed out that in the first 6 months of the year there has been an increase in the absorption rate of European funds of 7 percent.

"Practically, through these steps, we continue to consolidate the Government's entire commitment to increase the absorption rate of European funds. In the first six months we can announce publicly that we have an absorption growth rate of 7 percent and through the measures we will continue to take, we will make sure that this absorption rate will increase and, of course, once again I draw attention to the fulfillment of milestones and targets, so that we can continue to access the money through PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan]," Ciuca said. AGERPRES