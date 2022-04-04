PM Ciuca: Horrific crimes by Russian soldiers in Ukraine must be punished by international judiciary

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca demands that the international judiciary judge the "horrific crimes" committed in Ukraine by the "Russian soldiers".

"The horrific crimes committed in Ukraine by Russian soldiers must be tried and punished by the international judiciary. Children, women, civilians abused and killed in cold blood waiting for justice to be done to them," the prime minister said in a message posted on the Government's Twitter page on Sunday evening, Agerpres reports.The bodies of 410 civilians were found in territories in Kyiv region recently taken over by Ukrainian forces from the control of Russian troops, Ukraine's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, announced on Sunday.In the town of Bucha alone, northwest of Kyiv, nearly 300 people were buried in mass graves, Ukrainian authorities said.They accused the Russian military of committing a "massacre" in this locality and "horrors" in the regions now "freed from the invaders", which sparked outrage in Europe and the US, as well as calls for further sanctions against Moscow.Russia has rejected Ukraine's accusations of killing civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv and claims that the images of bodies are fabricated by Kyiv.