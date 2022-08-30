PM Ciuca laments school year beginning coming by surprise

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the beginning of the school year taking authorities by surprise had become a custom, adding that there still were schools with the toilet in the backyard and demanded a plan to solve this problem in the coming two years.

"Unfortunately, the beginning of the school year taking us by surprise has become a custom, so I wanted together with the management of the Education Ministry and the Interior Ministry and, certainly, with representatives of the structures in each county, to have this meeting in which we can identify the latest problems. We otherwise hope this is not the last stretch and we can identify the solutions and the manner in which we can support the start, the beginning of the school year next week, as of September 5," Ciuca told the videoconference with the prefects and the representatives of Bucharest and County School Inspectorates on the beginning of the school year, told Agerpres.

He said that the school year was going to begin for 2,940,000 pupils, pre-schoolers and pre-pre-schoolers, in approximately 17,872 education units.

"Yesterday I had a meeting with the association of commune, city and municipality mayors and with the National Union of County Councils of Romania, and one of the topics approached was the beginning of the school year and the manner in which the institutions are prepared, how they collaborate on a local level, and, of course, how they coordinate with the central structures, so we might manage and ensure the good conduct of the education process. I understood there is a wide series of problems solved, nonetheless there have also been others that are being solved and are going to be solved by September 5," Ciuca also said.

The PM mentioned that there is a 96 percent teaching staff occupancy level, and in the period immediately ahead the remaining positions would be filled in.

"Unfortunately, we still have schools where the administrative support isn't the one we assumed, there are still schools with toilets in the backyard. I understood, Mr Minister, there is also a stand and a plan with the Education Ministry, so by the end of 2024, 2025 the plan can be concluded. I believe we can, same as a whole series of problems are solved, focus our attention and resources so that in the next two years we solve this problem once and for all, because I don't think there is need for anything but will and coordination with the local authorities. I am asking you to draw up a plan by the beginning of next year, so works can be done as soon as possible. I do not think there is a special financial effort to achieve this, let alone discuss this topic," Ciuca added.

He also said that there were some issues in ensuring school manuals, adding that all aspects related to this matter were going to be solved.

The Prime Minister mentioned there was also the problem with the transport for pupils, mentioning that the chance to education had to be provided for each and every pupil.