PM Ciuca, on situation in Ukraine: Institutionally, all measures have been taken, in accordance with CSAT

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reported in regards to the situation at border with Ukraine, that institutionally all measures have been taken in accordance with the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT)'s decisions and in coordination with NATO and EU allies, requesting responsible ministers "coordination and vigilance," so that the authorities can offer Romanian citizens assurances that they are capable of guaranteeing their "security and defence".

"I wish to refer to the situation in our proximity, the security situation, I am talking about what is happening at the Ukrainian border. I wish to assure all Romanians that institutionally all measures have already been taken in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme Council for Country's Defence. These are measures that we coordinated with our allies, of course, as well as with member states of the European Union. The necessary plans were prepared, checking the allied and internal means and mechanisms. I will keep requesting all Ministers with responsibilities in the area to continue analyzing these developments, where there is still a need for coordination and vigilance, so that we can assure the citizens that we are able to guarantee their security and defence," Nicolae Ciuca declared, on Wednesday, at the opening of the Government sitting. (AGERPRES)