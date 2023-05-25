PM Ciuca: Respect for heroes of our nation-measure of respect for Romania itself and our future.

The respect for all the heroes of our nation is the measure of respect for Romania itself and for the future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, in a message sent on the occasion of Heroes' Day and the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, told Agerpres.

"It is a day of great historical and religious significance for the Romanian people. The tradition of more than one century of commemorative events dedicated to the heroes of the nation on the holy day of the Ascension of the Lord, a symbol day of Christian hope, gives us the certainty that the sacrifices of those who fought for the country will always remain in the collective memory, strengthening our confidence that their example will motivate many other generations to believe in the future. The heroes we honor today, known or unknown, live on through the Romania which they left us. We have a duty to keep the country on the path chosen by the will of its citizens: the path of democracy, of observance for the law, fundamental rights and freedoms," Ciuca said.

He pointed out that a tribute is also paid to the heroes fallen in service in missions conducted under the aegis of international organizations or as part of Romania's commitments alongside allied and partner states in defence of peace and democracy in the world.

"The respect for all these heroes is the measure of respect for Romania itself and for our future. A pious homage and eternal gratitude! May God rest in peace all the heroes of Romania!," the prime minister also conveyed.