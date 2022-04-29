PM Ciuca: Romania and Bulgaria jointly condemn Russian military aggression, atrocities and war crimes

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that he agreed with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to reconfirm joint support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, to condemn the aggression of the Russian armed forces and to uphold that the atrocities and war crimes be brought before international courts.

The head of the Executive held a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean.

"Today's discussion was very productive, benefiting from topics of common interest and, of course, the presence of Madame Commissioner, especially for what was one of the main topics, namely how we can develop joint transport and interconnection programs. Naturally, we started our discussion from the security context. Mr. Prime Minister [of Bulgarian gov't] came to Bucharest after a visit to Ukraine, in Kyiv, we were both in Kyiv this week," said Nicolae Ciuca.

He said that the very complex situation generated by the invasion of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine had been discussed.

"Together we reaffirmed our support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we condemned together the aggression of the Russian armed forces and, in particular, the atrocities and war crimes, the blasts that resulted in the deaths of civilians, women and children, the unjustified, unprovoked and absolutely illegal destruction of schools and hospitals. And we also agreed that together, we uphold that everything that happened there be identified brought before the international courts," Ciuca said.

