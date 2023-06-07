PM Ciuca: Romania and Italy are working closely to update their enhanced strategic partnership.

Romania and Italy are working closely to update their enhanced strategic partnership signed 15 years ago, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a reception on Tuesday organised by the Italian Embassy in Bucharest to mark the National Day of Italy, told Agerpres.

"Today, we are working closely to update our enhanced strategic partnership signed 15 years ago. We want to adjust our co-operation to the current challenges we face. It is the clearest proof that we are committed to strengthening dialogue, adapting our co-operation and finding the best ways to improve our bilateral relationship, and also to making our contribution to successfully respond to the complex and multiple tests that Europe and the world are facing," said Ciuca.

He sent congratulations and "best wishes for prosperity and success" to the Italian people on their national day. He also said that Italy is a strategic partner and a "close friend" to Romania.

"Over the years, we have built a relationship rooted in deep friendship and mutual trust. The depth and strength of the bilateral relationship is buttressed by strong historical ties and cultural affinities, by common values and objectives, constantly developed since the establishment of bilateral relations. In this context, I would like to emphasise that this year we celebrate 150 years since the opening in Rome of the office of the first Romanian Diplomatic Agent in Italy, a symbolic moment with a special relevance to our bilateral relations," added Ciuca.

Economic co-operation between the two countries is "strong and varied", and in the last decade, Italy has consistently been Romania's second commercial partner, said Ciuca.

"Besides a solid political dialogue and economic co-operation, there is a solid component of interpersonal relations between our two societies, which depth is provided by the one million Romanians who have found their second home in Italy, just as in Romania, apart from the historical community, many Italians are doing business in Romania in various fields. Thus, the Romanian community in Italy and the Italian community in Romania have united our countries and are a strong foundation for our special partnership."

Ciuca went on to say that Romania and Italy share faith in a "strong, united and prosperous" European Union, and also in "solid support" for EU expansion. At the same time, as EU and NATO member states, the two countries promote common objectives in numerous political areas.

"Amid the challenges caused by Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, our countries have joined their efforts to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and its right to freely choose its own foreign policy. We decided together and supported the sanctioning of Russia and the strengthening deterrence and defense of NATO's eastern flank. I want to reiterate our appreciation for Italy's contribution to strengthening defense and deterrence in the Black Sea region and, implicitly, Romania.'