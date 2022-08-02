PM Ciuca says non-taxation of pensions lower than 3,000 RON, one option to be discussed in the coalition

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday that the option of not taxing pensions of lower than 3,000 RON was discussed at the meeting of the Liberals' leadership, but he specified that a discussion within the coalition on this topic must take place.

"It is an option that we discussed in today's meeting. It is a proposal. Allow me to continue with the same responsible approach without generating people's expectations or, even worse, illusions regarding the measures we take .. (...) All these matters must be discussed with our partners in the coalition and they must be validated in the coalition, of course, taking into account the budgetary resources available, based on the impact they will have," said Prime Minister Ciuca, at the headquarters of the PNL, after the meeting, when asked by journalists if the party supports the non-taxation of pensions lower than 3,000 RON.

He stated that the budgetary impact would be 87 million RON, which means about one billion RON annually.

The Prime Minister showed that this proposal came from the former Minister of Labor, Raluca Turcan, the leader of the PNL Sibiu County organization.

Further asked if an increase in pensions will also be discussed in the coalition, the Prime Minister said that this topic was not discussed.AGERPRES