PM Ciuca says raising minimum taxation threshold for pensions still under consideration

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that the topic of increasing the minimum threshold for taxation of pensions to 3,000 lei "remains under discussion," but support for this measure will depend on the completion of the budget revision and financial resources available, as well as economic developments.

"We have discussed this and we will continue to discuss this matter. At this point I cannot say whether we support it or not, because the PNL (National Liberal Party) also had this approach when the leadership of the ministry was ensured by a member of the PNL. What I can tell you, instead, is that we must complete the budget rectification, we must see what the resources are, we must see what the developments are and we must be as careful as possible in terms of how we spend the money from the state budget," stated Prime Minister Ciuca, during a visit to Alba County, reports Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was on an official visit to Alba County on Thursday. He went to the mining company Cupru Min from the town of Abrud, the ambulance station from the city of Campeni, but also to the "Avram Iancu" Memorial House from Incesti - Avram Iancu rural town.

The authorities are analyzing whether the non-taxable amount for pensions from the public system can be increased above the threshold of 2,000 lei, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, announced on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace.

According to him, the analysis is carried out together with the Ministry of Labour, which has all the data both regarding the public system and the risk of poverty, so that vulnerable people can be supported.

Adrian Caciu specified, in this context, that this analysis will be presented to the governing coalition in the coming weeks, considering that now the priority is budget revision. "I wouldn't want to create indicative thresholds (for the tax exemption of pensions, n.r.) without having the analysis and the decision taken. Until the fall, all things will be clarified," said the Minister of Finance.