PM Ciuca: Solidarity with Ukraine has been an absolute priority to Romania

Solidarity with Ukraine has been an absolute priority to Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday at the Bucharest Security Conference.

He added that Russia brought its war to Europe and the US as well through manipulation and a food crisis."Russia has already brought its war into our homes. Here in Europe, in the US, in the consolidated democracies, through propaganda, manipulation, misinformation, cyber-attacks and last but not least a food crisis. We have to acknowledge the reality of Russia's attempts to use energy and food supplies in support of its aggressive policies. Russian aggression has led to massive food security challenges as it has significantly disrupted Ukraine's agricultural season. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has disrupted grain exports, exacerbating thus the food crisis in important areas around the world," said Ciuca.He added that Romania activated its own support mechanisms."In recent months, Romania has put into action its own national direct support mechanisms, alongside the assistance of our partners and allies. The crisis generated by Russia is also an opportunity for the transatlantic community to support a long-term global recalibration of supply chains, of trade connections and strategic partnerships," added the prime minister.He said that the Black Sea proved its strategic relevance "more than ever," and Romania became an important transit country for grain from Ukraine.According to Ciuca, maintaining European solidarity and unity "remains an essential element in mounting an adequate response to Russian aggression.""The hybrid campaigns conducted by Russia related to the war are not limited either to Ukraine, or to Western countries. These are manipulation operations on a global scale and must be approached as such," said Ciuca.Ciuca also emphasised the importance of the resilience of the EU and NATO neighbours."The resistance of Ukarine's armed forces and civil society against Russian aggression is a demonstration of the crucial importance of military and societal resilience in the face of external challenges," he said. AGERPRES