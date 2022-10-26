PM Ciuca stresses in talk with Stoltenberg need for NATO to carefully monitor Black Sea situation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated that in the discussions held on Wednesday with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, he stressed the need for the Alliance to continue to carefully monitor the situation in the Black Sea, considering the high dynamics of developments in the region, as well as the unpredictability of Russia's behavior.

"I appreciated today's consistent discussion on topics of major importance for the Alliance. We discussed security threats and challenges in the Black Sea region, recognized as an area of strategic importance for the Alliance through the new NATO Strategic Concept. Security in the region continues to be affected by Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. I have expressed concern about the far-reaching effects that Russia's aggressive and irresponsible behavior may have in the long term for regional and Euro-Atlantic security, as well as for global stability. Given the high dynamics of these developments, as well as the unpredictability of Russia's behavior, I emphasized the need for NATO to continue to carefully monitor the situation in the Black Sea. This war shows, unfortunately, what Romania has been supporting for a long time: the strategic relevance of the Black Sea for NATO, for the Alliance's security major interests," Nicolae Ciuca declared at NATO headquarters, in a joint conference with Secretary General Stoltenberg.AGERPRES