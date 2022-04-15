PM Ciuca: 'Suspending MiG-21 LanceR flights, temporary, for analysis regarding security'

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared in eastern Buzau, on Friday, that the decision to suspend the flights of MiG-21 LanceR aircraft, which are equipped with the Romanian Air Force, is temporary, the measure being taken in order to carry out technical analysis for safety.

"I understood that this is about a temporary suspension, that does not mean giving up the capability. This is about an analysis that began long time ago and we want to finish all technical factors in order to be sure that we will not have any more incidents of the type that happened not long ago. In this sense we need to take into account that the MiG-21 aircraft have been standard issuef for the Romanian Air Force for over 50 years. We need to truly make an analysis and an evaluation of all technical parameters of these aircraft, so that we can be sure that they can safely fly," Nicolae Ciuca declared during a visit in the county of Buzau, Agerpres.ro informs.