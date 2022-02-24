PM Ciuca talks with his Ukrainian counterpart; reaffirms support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shymhal, on Thursday, in which he sent a message of solidarity and support against Russia's "unlawful military aggression," stressing that Bucharest authorities support Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

"I had a call with PM Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine. Solidarity and support against unlawful military Russian aggression. We are assisting our neighbours in need and support the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine," Ciuca said, according to a post on the Government's Twitter page.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday morning. The Kremlin leader called on the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms and vowed to counter any foreign interference in the Russian operation in Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

European, US, NATO and UN leaders reacted to the Russian president's announcement by calling for an end to the "military aggression" against Ukraine and strongly condemned Russia's attack.

Ukraine has announced the closure of its airspace, and President Volodymyr Zelensky has decreed martial law in the country's all territories.

In Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis convened the Supreme Council for National Defence. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, conveyed the Romanian Mission to NATO to request the activation of Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, which establishes a mechanism for consultation among allies.