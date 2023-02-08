PM Ciuca: We approve emergency ordinance on supporting animal breeders

The Government will approve an emergency ordinance regarding the granting of support to animal breeders, to offset for some of the problems they faced in 2022, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting. Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea stated that the measure targets 40,000 farmers, dairy cow breeders, and the amount allocated is 44 million EUR, told Agerpres.

"We have discussed and we will continue to discuss the measures by which we can move on to the processing of agricultural products in Romania and, in this way, guarantee food safety for Romanian citizens. Of course, we must not lose sight of the economic component by which we can ensure the agricultural products in Romania as much added value as possible and to reduce imports, as we requested, in order to reach a zero trade balance deficit on food products," stated Ciuca.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea added that he is also considering finding other support solutions for the situation that Romania has on the market due to the conflict in Ukraine, at the European Commission and within the Council of Ministers.