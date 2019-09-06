PM Dancila calls unspeakable cynicism Iohannis's attempt 'to scare people, sow panic in society'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said citizens are still waiting for explanations from President Klaus Iohannis as to why he "repeatedly violates the Constitution," adding that his attempt to "sow panic in society is unspeakable."

"Unfortunately, Cotroceni Palace has become a campaign headquarters for the current president. I want to inform Mr Klaus Iohannis that the citizens are still waiting for explanations as to why he is repeatedly violating the Constitution. We all want to understand why the current head of state is abusing office and continues to stymie the activity of the Government, although most constitutionalists argue he is interpreting the fundamental law in an electoral key. Respecting the Constitution is not optional, it is mandatory, and Mr Klaus Iohannis should have learned that, after the many situations in which he received unfavorable court rulings," Dancila wrote Thursday evening in a Facebook post.She claims the president has not come up with any solution to resolve the crisis, but only with "statements to feed it."At the same time, adds Dancila, Iohannis "forgets that he has endorsed absolutely all the governments and all the ministers of the last five years, but when he no longer profited politically, he turned against them every time and tried to manipulate an entire country.""I saw this evening in Mr Klaus Iohannis a blind disdain for the Romanians and the country. What the President of Romania has done today is a serious act of irresponsibility and an attack at the peace and security of the people for tomorrow. Let this be clear to Mr Klaus Iohannis as well: the government that I am running today pays pensions and salaries and will pay from now on. His attempt to scare people and sow panic in society is an unspeakable cynicism. We have done our duty and we have notified these violations to the Constitutional Court, but we make sure that we come up with other solutions to resolve the current institutional crisis, despite the insistence of the candidate Klaus Iohannis to perpetuate it," says Dancila.President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he "categorically" rejects Dancila's picks for interim ministers.