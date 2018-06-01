PM Dancila: Children, society's most precious asset, adults' duty the next generations grow in safety

Children are the most precious asset of the society and it is on the adult's to make sure that the next generations develop in harmony and safety, the Romanian Prime minister said on Friday in a message on Children's Day.

"We celebrate today the children's innocence and strength to find happiness in about anything. Nothing can even the joy offered by our children's smiles and their candid love. It is on us, the grownups, to make sure that the next generations develop in harmony and safety because they are the society's most precious asset. Love, unconditional support and an education to help them become the tomorrow's adults, to make us proud of are the most beautiful gifts we can offer the children. Happy Children's Day, dear Romanian kids! Happy Children's Day, to the children everywhere!" says Viorica Dancila in a post on the gov't's Facebook page.