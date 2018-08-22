 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila claims budget revision unsure to pass because of President Iohannis not calling council to approve it

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

A budget revision should have passed at the government's meeting today, but that is unsure now as President Klaus Iohannis has not asked the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) to convene to approve the move.


"Budget revision is one of the most important government projects, which should have been adopted at today's meeting. Unfortunately, the President of Romania did not find openness, or perhaps did not have time to ask the Supreme Council for National Defence to convene to analyse and approve the first budgetary revision of the year, although the project has been up for public debate since August 6. Given the circumstances, the government has decided to urge the President of Romania to ask the Supreme Council for National Defence to convene as a matter of urgency," Dancila said at the beginning of the government's meeting on Thursday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.