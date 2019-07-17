PM Dancila congratulates Geoana: We are glad to be represented in NATO by a Romanian with an ample political diplomatic experience

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday congratulated Mircea Geoana for his appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General, also adding that he has an "ample" political and diplomatic experience and he is a supporter of the transatlantic connection.

