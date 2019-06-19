PM Dancila: French investments in Romania - proof or country, good place for business environment

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that the French investments in Romania are proof that our country is a good place for the business environment.

Viorica Dancila participates in the Franco-Romanian Economic Forum, an event organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of France in Romania, during the Romania-France Season."We have all been able to witness a real economic revival in the bilateral relationship in the last period, with many successful projects that have helped the French-Romanian trade to exceed 9 billion euro last year. In this particular context, I would like to welcome the presence of the French investments in Romania, which are proof that Romania is a good place for the business environment. France is the fifth foreign investor in Romania today. There are over 3,000 French enterprises generating around 120,000 direct jobs, France currently ranks third among the countries of destination of Romanian products and sixth among the countries of origin of imports. However, I can say that the potential of the business environment is still high, and you are still welcome and I encourage you to invest in Romania," Dancila said.