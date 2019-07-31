PM Dancila: I requested that documentation be prepared, in view of including other investments among national interest projects

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that she requested for the necessary documentation to be prepared, in view of including the Union Motorway, the Targu Neamt - Iasi Motorway and the South Motorway among the projects of national interest.

"In yesterday's [Tuesday] CSAT [Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence] meeting I requested and obtained the approval for the amendment and supplementation of the legislation, so that the project of the Ploiesti - Comarnic - Brasov Motorway be included on the list of strategic objectives of national interest. (...) Romania's development should be made in an uniform manner, in order to prove cohesion and, on this model, I requested for the necessary documentation to be prepared in order to include among the projects of national interest other investments as well, such as the Union Motorway, the Targu Neamt - Iasi Motorway and the South Motorway. A full involvement is needed and we have the determination to carry through as many investments as possible, as we committed under the governing programme," the PM stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.She added that the Ploiesti - Comarnic - Brasov Motorway is awaited by Romanians "for more than 10 years," and declaring it a strategic objective of national interest will allow the Government to speed up the public procurement procedures, the state budget funding and eliminating blockages and delays.