stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: I rule out the fact that we might dismantle Pension Pillar II

EuroStiri.eu
pilon pensii

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila ruled out on Monday the fact that the Government might dismantle Pension Pillar II. 


"I rule out the fact that we might dismantle the Pension Pillar II (...) An analysis will be carried out at the Labour Ministry regarding the Pension Pillar II, but it will not be dismantled," Dancila stated.

The pieces of information regarding the suspension of payment to the Pension Pillar II were just discussion scenarios published by mistake and the authorities gave assurances that such thing won't happen as of 1 July, head of the National Prognosis Commission (CNP) Ion Ghizdeanu told AGERPRES on Monday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.