PM Dancila: I rule out the fact that we might dismantle Pension Pillar II

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila ruled out on Monday the fact that the Government might dismantle Pension Pillar II.
"I rule out the fact that we might dismantle the Pension Pillar II (...) An analysis will be carried out at the Labour Ministry regarding the Pension Pillar II, but it will not be dismantled," Dancila stated.
The pieces of information regarding the suspension of payment to the Pension Pillar II were just discussion scenarios published by mistake and the authorities gave assurances that such thing won't happen as of 1 July, head of the National Prognosis Commission (CNP) Ion Ghizdeanu told AGERPRES on Monday.