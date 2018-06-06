PM Dancila in Portugal: Expansion of partnership on research enjoys Gov't's full support

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on an official visit to Portugal, affirmed in the context of the signing of a memorandum between "Horia Hulubei" Institute and Champalimaud Foundation, that the expansion of the Romania-Portuguese partnership on research enjoys the full support of the Government.

According to a press release of the Gov't sent to AGREPRES on Thursday, premier Viorica Dancila visited on Wednesday the seat of the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon, one of the most prestigious research centres in Europe.The Executive specifies the visit took place in the context of the signing of the Understanding Memorandum in the scientific research field between Romania's Horia Hulubei National Institute of Research and Development for Physics and Nuclear Engineering and the Champalimaud Foundation.On this occasion, premier Dancila stated that "the signing of the cooperation document between the two renowned institutions contributes to the expansion of the Romania-Portuguese partnership concerning research and innovation activities, enjoying the Romanian Government's full support," the release further reads.