PM Dancila, in US: Gov't to continue actions to combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, intolerance

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on a working visit to the United States, gave assurances that the Government will continue the actions to combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia and any form of intolerance.

The prime minister met on Thursday with Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Committee, Arthur Schneier, Senior Rabbi of New York Park East Synagogue, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice president of the American Jewish Congress.During the talks, the prime minister emphasized the importance of the Strategic Partnership with the United States and reaffirmed Romania's commitment to combating anti-Semitism, xenophobia and any other form of intolerance, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES.The Romanian Government will continue the actions to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to combat negationism, including through the opening of a National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Bucharest, but also the development of programs in Holocaust Studies, the quoted source informed."The fight against anti-Semitism is a constant topic in the attention of the Romanian Government and has represented a priority direction of the 2019 Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU," the Executive said.According to the quoted source, Prime Minister Dancila thanked for the constant involvement of Jewish organizations in supporting these projects and expressed the hope that Romania's candidacy for OECD membership and the liberalisation of the travel visa regimes to the USA for Romanian citizens, two objectives of particular interest to the Government, will benefit from the same support.The prime minister underlined the opportunities of the business environment in our country, the governmental measures to stimulate investments and the projects that will be carried out in public-private partnership."In his turn, the President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, underlined the special merits of the cooperation between Romania and the United States of America, but also between Romania and the State of Israel. Also, during the meetings, the representatives of the Jewish community expressed their appreciation for Romania's commitment to combating anti-Semitism and xenophobia," the release also informed.