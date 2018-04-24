PM Dancila meets counterpart Netanyahu; Israeli PM hails launch of debate on relocation of Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem

On an official visit to Israel, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting on Wednesday with her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who hailed the adoption by Romania's Government of a framework launching the debate on relocating Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Romanian government reports that the two officials mentioned the traditional friendship relations between the two countries and highlighted the excellent level of bilateral relations between Romania Israel, buttressed by a tradition of 70 years."The Romanian PM voiced satisfaction over the interest showed by Israel in the proposal of Romanian for a Romania -Israel partnership to be concluded in the area of new technologies, which will allow the drawing up of new joint projects in its main areas, namely research, healthcare, telemedicine, high-tech entrepreneurial innovation, all of which will stimulate the mutual interest of business communities of the two countries."Also discussed was co-operation in defence strategy and cyber security.An interest of both countries in organising the third joint high-level government meeting (G2G) in 2018 was highlighted, while underscoring the necessity to organise some business contacts.The two officials also talked about the existing good co-operation in the multilateral collaboration format, including mutual support for candidacies, the Gov't says.PM Viorica Dancila was paying an official visit to Israel.