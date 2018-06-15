PM Dancila meets Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid; strengthening bilateral economic exchanges on agenda

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Saturday with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, within the official visit to Tallinn, occasion on which the two high officials talked about the stage of the bilateral relations, topical issues on the EU and security agendas, as well as about the regional cooperation formats.

"Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned that there is potential to strengthen the bilateral economic exchanges and presented the conclusions reached on this issue following the discussions with her Estonian counterpart Juri Ratas. In this context, the head of the Romanian Executive underscored the importance of increasing the connectivity of the two economies though a better mutual knowledge, the development of infrastructure and transport links. She added that the inauguration of the direct flight between Tallinn and Constanta, operating as of June this year by the Nordica Estonian company, is an opportunity in this regard," a release of the Gov't sent to AGERPRES on Saturday informs.According to the quoted source, PM Dancila also carried out an assessment of the sectorial co-operation opportunities between Romania and Estonia."The two high official underscored that Romania and Estonia have similar standpoints in many important topics of the European agenda, which is a solid ground for boosting coordination and for working closer to the EU level. Estonia's President hailed the fact that Romania will become a sponsor nation of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) that has the headquarters in Tallinn, whose activity will be attended by two experts. Moreover, within the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the security developments in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea regions, as well as on the expectations of the two states from this year's NATO Summit. The discussions revealed the importance that both Romania and the Republic of Estonia grant to international and regional security. In this context, the two dignitaries underscored the importance of the constant dialogue on security issues, both between the two states and with other states of the Eastern Flank area," the Gov't release also reveals.