PM Dancila: No way am I going to resign; what doesn't kill you makes you stronger

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday stated that her resignation is out of the question, and she specified that she is backed by the majority coalition.

"I have the majority coalition backing me up. No way am I going to resign. On the contrary, you know how they say in Romania, what doesn't kill you, it makes you stronger. I believe that I can stay at the helm of the government until 2020," Dancila told a press conference in Bacau.Asked whether it was true she asked the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Liviu Dragnea , to allow her to resign, but the latter put more pressure on her to stay in office, Dancila said: "Definitely not. I see that rumors fly well. No. If I wanted this, I would have said so, but I reiterated that I am a strong person and I will stay in office until the end of my term, in 2020."Viorica Dancila said she has a duty towards Romania.