PM Dancila on chances of censure motion against her passing: No worries

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said she is not afraid that a censure motion tabled by the Opposition against her would pass, adding that she trusts her parliamentary colleagues.

"No, I am not afraid, I believe in my parliamentary colleagues, I believe in the Romanians' vote and I think that when we talk about democracy we have to consider, first of all, the vote of the Romanians who voted for a governing coalition that nominated a government that has to implement the government programme. I am not afraid," said Dancila.She was also asked about the departures of lawmakers from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), her party. "I do not want to talk about the departures from the PSD; the Romanians will judge them, I do not want to judge them, but you have seen that people were also coming to the PSD, so we do not reckon the motion will be negative to us," said Dancila.Dancila on Wednesday attended the inauguration of the 5 Haret pumping and repumping station (SRP5) of the Ruginesti-Pufesti-Panciu waterworks complex.