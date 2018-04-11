PM Dancila on collaboration with Iohannis: I planned good interinstitutional cooperation and it is based on confidence

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said in regards to her collaboration with President Klaus Iohannis that she planned "a good interinstitutional cooperation," and this must be based "on confidence."

Asked on Antena 3 private television broadcaster if she had been surprised by the Presidency's release published after her meeting with Klaus Iohannis, Viorica Dancila said: "Yes, it surprised me. It could have reflected the reality and I say this is the fair thing to do, because I planned a good interinstitutional cooperation, and a good cooperation is based on confidence. The moment the discussion is carried out in different terms, other topics are discussed and there is a release of this sort, one can lose confidence, and I don't want to lose confidence, but, at the same time, I want things to be fair and real."