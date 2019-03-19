The Government will approve on Tuesday the modification of the new car purchase incentive program so as to become "more dynamic and attractive" in order to encourage the purchase of "green and energy-efficient cars," announced Premier Viorica Dancila.

"The Government continues to stimulate the automotive market through measures adapted to the European market. We are adopting today a normative act with a significant social, economic and environmental impact. We are modifying the program to stimulate the purchase of new cars, known to the citizens as the "First Car", so as to become more dynamic and attractive. We want to support as many Romanians as possible to buy a new car," Dancila said in the opening of the Government's meeting.

The Prime Minister added that the Government, through the measures adopted, will encourage "the purchase of green and energy-efficient cars".

"Specifically, in addition to the incentives already offered by this program, citizens will benefit from governmental guarantees also for the loans taken out for the purchase of hybrid, electric-hybrid and 100-percent electric automobiles. In addition, individuals will be able to buy a new car even if they have previously owned such a car. In addition to the environmental benefits, we also had in mind the good effects for the auto industry and automotive components one with a significant share in the national economy," Dancila added.