PM Dancila predicts censure motion to fail because of enough responsible people in Parliament

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has reiterated that the censure motion against her cabinet will fail, as hopefully there are enough "responsible people" in Parliament.

"The number of signatures does not always match the number of votes. Of course, there are enough MPs, enough senators who take into account both the fact that the motion can succeed, and the other aspect, namely that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in power. I believe the motion will fail; as I have repeatedly said, I ground this belief in the fact that there are enough responsible people in the Parliament of Romania. When you do not come up with an alternative, with a government programme, with a government formula to replace the incumbent one, that betrays a lack of seriousness. We are tearing down the Government to do what? What policies do we have? Just the fact that they went out publicly to claim that 400 thousand people will be fired, that there is no more money for pensions and wages, that they will cut pensions and wages?! Those are just statements of some political leaders, but I think that their intention goes in that direction; I think there are enough responsible people who know that there is need for stability, that we need predictability, that what we are doing now influences both domestic politics, and also the image of Romania abroad, and I think there will be enough MPs and senators who will not vote on this motion," Dancila told Adevarul Live in an interview on Monday.She added that she expects some of the lawmakers who signed on to the censure motion will change their minds at the time of the vote.Asked what would make them change their minds, Dancila said: "I think the expectations of some were different; we can see that the President of Romania, together with the Opposition, is determined to make this government fall, to make the motion succeed, but when you want a government to go home, either because it is not good or for political, electoral campaign or personal reasons, you want another government formula to come instead, and then, you come up ... with a formula, who the prime minister will be, who the ministers will be, and what your manifesto will be.""You cannot come up to say 'I want this government to leave,' while at the same time not putting forth any details for the next period," added Dancila.Regarding the scenario of early elections, Dancila said: "There are no willing PNL MPs, no other lawmakers willing to interrupt their terms. That is only due to political statements (...), there will be no early elections," said Dancila.Asked if, under the given circumstances, an Orban government is foreshadowed, the prime minister replied: "No, we will still have a Dancila government."In the same context, regarding the censure motion, Dancila called "serious" allegations that she would have negotiated the no-confidence vote with lawmakers in exchange for promises for money or offices."Whoever makes such statements is irresponsible. And claiming that the prime minister of Romania promises money, promises positions (...) seems to me a very serious thing that shows only hatred, because such statements are seen only from this angle of the presidential election (...), such statements are also taken as thus by other member states and that does not do our picture any good. Speaking from my own experience, I can guarantee that I have never paid, I have never promised positions and never paid money. I find talking to people to be a natural thing," said Dancila.