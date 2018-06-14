PM Dancila receives invitation for Romania's participation in NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence, in Vilnius

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, currently on a visit in Lithuania, visited on Thursday the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence, in Vilnius, on which occasion she received the invitation for Romania's participation in its activities.

According to a Government press release sent to AGERPRES, the head of the Executive attended the presentation of the Centre's activities. On this occasion, the director handed the prime minister the invitation for Romania to take part in the Centre's activities."The Romanian official inquired about the projects developed by the Centre and the way these will be implemented, expressing our country's priority interest in the energy security," the press release informs.The Prime Minister also congratulated the Centre's leadership for its role in supporting the development processes of the NATO capabilities, considering the ever-growing contribution that the North-Atlantic Alliance has in the field of energy security, reads the release. agerpres