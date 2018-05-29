PM Dancila says dismantling Pillar II is out of question; there is no certain amendment just talks to make it optional

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that the Pension Pillar II will not be dismantled and an analysis is still continuing on this topic, mentioning that the proposal launched by Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu, according to which the Pension Pillar II would be optional, has not been presented to her yet.

"I want to mention this from the start, that dismantling the Pillar II is out of the question. On a different note, yes, there are talks for the Pillar II to become optional, but we still don't have a definite amendment. I haven't seen this amendment, therefore I cannot give you details on this matter. What I can say for certain is that the Pillar II will not be dismantled, so it doesn't create concern. I still haven't seen this draft, after seeing this draft I will tell you my point of view," Viorica Dancila stated, when asked by journalists about the proposal launched by the Labour Minister.On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dancila attended, alongside Agriculture Minister Petre Daea and President of the Vrancea County Council Marian Oprisan, the inauguration of the 5 Haret pumping and repumping station (SRP5) of the Ruginesti-Pufesti-Panciu waterworks complex that will irrigate the crops with water from the Siret-Baragan channel.