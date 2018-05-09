PM Dancila says Gov't is to adopt bill on Romania's development strategy by 2020

The Government will adopt a bill on Romania's development strategy by 2020, that will include areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, research, education, agriculture, energy and IT, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday.

"Within today's sitting we have a draft law on Romania's development strategy by 2020. This strategy is very important because any country must have a development project on a short, medium and long term and I believe that we can look at this development strategy as a roadmap in the following period. In this draft law there are areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, research, education, agriculture, energy and IT. This bill will go to Parliament, where it will be supplemented or kept in its initial form," Dancila stated at the beginning of the Executive sitting.