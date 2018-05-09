PM Dancila says Iohannis announces apocalyptic situation, while INS records highest increase of purchasing power in March

Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila, stated on Thursday that, although President Klaus Iohannis announced "an apocalyptic situation in terms of economic results," the National Institute of Statistics (INS) says that, in March, it was recorded "the highest increase of Romania's wage purchasing power."

"Although this week Mr President Iohannis announced that we have an apocalyptic situation in respect to the economic results of the first quarter, looks like yesterday the National Institute of Statistics announced us that in March 2018, it was recorded the highest increase of the wage purchasing power of Romania, both compared to February, the previous month, and after 1990. Thus, the National Institute of Statistics officially announced that the average income of Romania increased by 8.7 percent in March 2018 compared to February 2018," Dancila told at the beginning of the Government sitting.According to the Executive head, in the same period, the inflation stood at 0.3 percent, thus resulting a 8.4 percent increase of the purchasing power."The official data confirmed also that February 2018 was the month with the lowest unemployment of Romania, namely 3.94 percent," Dancila stated.President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that the development of the public finances is "totally unsatisfying," context in which he reiterated that the resignation of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is imperious."Overall, a totally unsatisfying development of the public finances. The resignation of Mrs Dancila is imperious in order to make room to some responsible and competent people and, in this context, it is increasingly visible that Dragnea and his kind have no solution for a good and efficient governance," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.