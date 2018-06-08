PM Dancila: Sovereign Fund, important project and concept that works in many EU states

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund, which was recently approved by the Chamber of Deputies, is an important project and a concept that already works in many other European countries.

"I want to hail Wednesday's vote in the Chamber of Deputies on the establishment of the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund. It is an important project pledged under the government programme and a concept that already works in many other European countries and not just there," Dancila said Friday in the beginning of a government meeting.