stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: Sovereign Fund, important project and concept that works in many EU states

stiripesurse.ro
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund, which was recently approved by the Chamber of Deputies, is an important project and a concept that already works in many other European countries.


"I want to hail Wednesday's vote in the Chamber of Deputies on the establishment of the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund. It is an important project pledged under the government programme and a concept that already works in many other European countries and not just there," Dancila said Friday in the beginning of a government meeting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.