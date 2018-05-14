PM Dancila to go to Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday to talk with President Iohannis (sources)

Prime minister Viorica Dancila will say yes to the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis to have a talk on Tuesday on foreign policy matters, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, government sources confirmed for AGERPRES.

President Klaus Iohannis invited Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Tuesday, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, for consultations, in order to clarify aspects concerning the foreign policy, the Presidential Administration previously informed.

The president added that for the meeting, the Prime Minister may be accompanied by the relevant ministers.