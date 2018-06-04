PM Dancila, to participate in protest organised by PSD on Saturday

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced she will be present at the protest organised by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Saturday, in Bucharest.

"I will certainly be present because I am a PSD member, I am the executive head," Dancila said in Parliament.She added that the rally will not take place in support of the Gov't but against abuses.Asked whether she will be replaced with Corina Cretu as premier, as rumours have it, Viorica Dancila said "everybody can build scenarios: "I know one thing - we have a majority in Parliament and the governing coalition is backing me," Dancila showed.The leader of the Social-Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, Deputies Chamber Speaker, announced on Monday the organisation of a protest, on June 9, starting with 20:00 hrs, "against long-term abuses" and the violation of the principles of the rule of law.