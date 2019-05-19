PM Dancila: We have young people who understand that insult, violence couldn't solve problems

The young people have understood that insult and violence could not solve the country's problems, on Sunday said Prime minister Viorica Dancila, telling them to walk their head up wherever they go, worldwide.

"I wish I give the young people a piece of advice and my advice is for all of them: be proud that you are PSD members because we have never took action against the Romanians and we'll never take. Be proud that you are Romanians, because the Romanians are good working people, honest people, people who want their locality, their county, this country develop. Have your head up wherever you go in this world and never say in a feeble voice that you come from Romania, because we do have a lot of young people, very many Romanians who have honoured this country," Viorica Dancila said at a meeting with the young and PSD members at the Culture House of the Polovragi commune, the western County of Gorj.