PM Dancila: We must show greater responsibility and come up with projects for this country

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Thursday in Targu Mures that politicians must show greater responsibility and come up with projects for Romania and that she called on the representatives of all parties to pay close attention to what they state in the political debates, because "there is life beyond the electoral campaign".

The prime minister referred to the statements of National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate to the European Parliament elections Rares Bogdan, according to whom the US press reports on the construction of Cernavoda reactors 3 and 4 would indicate the Romanian government as playing "China's games" to the detriment of US companies.

"Sometimes such statements are not worth commenting on. It is obvious that they are only thinking in terms of the electoral campaign, and that such statements can do harm to Romania. I have asked everyone from all the political parties to be very careful about what they state because there is life beyond the campaign and Romania's image and Romanians are the important ones. Of course, this is not the case, of course we have a very good relationship with the United States and I think these statements are just in relation to the campaign. I think we have to show more responsibility and come up with projects for this country if we really want to have a constructive approach, not with statements that actually raise questions about the country's image," said Viorica Dancila.

The premier has stated that Romania's path is one in favour of the North Atlantic Alliance and in favour of the European Union and that our country has demonstrated this.

"It is clear that our path is pro-Atlantic, pro-European, and through everything we have done, we have demonstrated this, either through the way we are valued in NATO or through the way that all member states and not only appreciate the Rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union," said Viorica Dancila.

Premier Viorica Dancila was in Targu Mures on Thursday alongside Health Minister Sorina Pintea on a working visit to the County Emergency Clinical Hospital where she had a series of meetings with county officials and medical doctors.