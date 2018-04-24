PM Dancila welcomes Serbia's president, Greek, Bulgarian counterparts

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, at the Romanian Government House in Bucharest.

Danicila, Borisov, Tsipras and Vucic were scheduled to attend a high-level Romania - Bulgaria - Greece - Serbia quadrilateral meeting and hold a joint news conference.

"It is a great pleasure to us to host a high-level Romania- Bulgaria -Greece -Serbia meeting today. Meetings in this format have proved useful and their added value in advancing our common goals at European level," Dancila said.

According to the Romanian Government, the debates at the meeting focused on regional inter-connection projects, Serbia's EU accession and the European perspectives for the whole region.

The meeting was to end in the evening with an official dinner offered by Dancila in honour of the high-ranking guests.

This quadrilateral meeting attended by the prime ministers of Romania, Bulgaria and Greece and the president of Serbia is the third edition in this format, after those of October 2017 in Varna and December 2017 in Belgrade.