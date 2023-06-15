PM-designate Ciolacu: Romania maintains its position against the invasion of Putin's criminal regime

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that Romania will maintain its position against the "illegal invasion triggered by the criminal regime of Vladimir Putin" and will continue to provide all the necessary resources for Moldova to cope with Russian threats.

"Regarding the war in Ukraine, Romania will maintain its position against the illegal invasion launched by the criminal regime of Vladimir Putin. We will continue to offer all our support, we will become an even more active actor in international organisations and we will seek to become a central pillar in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Ciolacu said at the Parliament House.

In a speech to lawmakers, he highlighted the foreign policy guidelines of the incoming government, mentioning to the point the USA, Moldova, Japan, and South Korea.

In the relationship with the United States, Ciolacu says that Romania has to make additional efforts to fulfill the requirements of Visa Waiver, so that in 2025 Romanians may stand a real chance of travelling to the USA without a visa.

"Another central objective in the relationship with the United States will be to support the adoption as soon as possible of the specific legislation regarding the security of the Black Sea, so that Romania's projects in the Black Sea may enjoy American support."

Regarding the relationship with Moldova, Ciolacu mentioned support for the accession to the EU and support for the neighbouring country to cope with Russia's threats.

"In the neighbourhood policy, we will pay special attention to our brothers across the Prut. Romania will fully support the accession process of the Moldova to the European Union. We will continue to provide all the necessary resources for the pro-European administration and the people of the Republic of Moldova to cope with Russian threats. Romania is and will remain the guarantor of the European integration of Moldova, of its security and stability."

In addition, Ciolacu believes that Romania should open up to the world, recalling the strategic partnerships with South Korea and Japan, the close ties with Israel and Turkey, which "prove that we can have true friends in other parts of the world."

"Let me be very clear: Romania's place is in the European Union and NATO! Since 2004, we have been protected by the largest military alliance in the world. Since 2007, the European Union has provided us with over 50 billion euros, money that allowed Romania to grow. If other leaders have alternative to develop Romania, let them step forward. Let them tell the Romanians what their solutions are. Otherwise, through lies, yelling and manipulation, you cannot develop a country. You can just bury it! You know well that hatred and division are beyond me. I'm here to build for Romanians! It's time for Romania to stand up with respect and dignity!" concluded Ciolacu. AGERPRES