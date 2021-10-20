PM-designate Ciolos: I'm asking you for a vote for a crisis government, to offer example of responsibility

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos on Wednesday asked lawmakers to vote for a crisis government, in order to provide together an example of responsibility for citizens, stressing that they both assume "their own fault of superficiality and indifference of the past", and especially "what can be done from now on".

"I am here, today, in front of you to ask you for a vote for a crisis government based on a mandate offered by the President of Romania. I come before you with the desire to try to offer together an example of responsibility to the citizens of this country and I want to emphasize the word 'together', because regardless of the outcome of the vote, regardless of the political struggle, the good or bad results we will share together with the citizens of Romania," Dacian Ciolos said in the parliament's plenary session, at the investiture of the government, agerpres reports.

He emphasised that Romania is in a moment of 'deep crisis that can no longer be denied or ignored'."For this reason, I would like to propose that this is not one of the political speeches that focuses on the opponent, in order to score some electoral points. I am not here to attack anyone, nor to make memorable speeches, through which to bring anathemas and look for culprits. I am here to assume my own fault of the superficiality and indifference of the past and especially to assume what can be done from now on. I am here to be at the disposal of the citizens of this country in a moment of crisis and this can only be achieved through you, because you represent the citizens of Romania," the prime minister-designate told the MPs.