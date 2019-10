PM-designate Orban about possible suspension of President Iohannis, as announced by Viorica Dancila: It's hilarious

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban labeled as "hilarious" the possibility that has been recently mentioned by the PSD leader Viorica Dancila regarding the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis.

"It's hilarious. For instance, right now, the Romanian President is paying a visit to Japan, which visit was absolutely necessary for us in trying to re-establish mutual trust in our relation with Japan, after the huge mistake made by the PSD (Social Democratic Party). For you must remember that visit of the Japanese PM to Romania, when he had no one from the Government available to talk to him, in the context in which this was an extremely important visit, with very many important aspects to discuss for the strategic partnership between Japan and Romania, including in the economic field. The President is taking care of important businesses, but I see Vasilica Viorica Dancila is in a mood for jokes," Orban said in relation to this topic.