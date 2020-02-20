PM-designate Orban: Many investors complain that skilled workforce is very difficult to find

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, after participating in the forum organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), that many investors have complained about the difficulty of finding skilled workforce and emphasized the importance of developing education.

"In this debate with the representatives of the Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce, in the survey they conducted at the beginning they put education first, increasing the quality of education, increasing investments in education, adapting the Romanian education system to the needs of the market. Many investors have complained that skilled workforce is very difficult to find and that they want a development of vocational education, of technical education, of universities, which can really generate qualified people for the investments they want to make," stated Ludovic Orban, after the AMCHAM CEO FORUM event.

He also stated that the business environment wants predictability and dialogue, with regard to the decisions that affect their activity.

"Investors are interested in some of the things the government wants to accomplish, and I have shown that in three months, many of the things they expected us to solve we have solved. The business environment wants predictability, dialogue. Any decision that affects the business should be made following debates with the participation of the business environment. The business milieu wants procedural simplification, debureaucratisation, shall we say, cutting red tape formalities, the business environment would like the government to ensure fair competition conditions for all the economic actors in the different markets. (...) The macroeconomic balances should be maintained, because any negative economic phenomenon, such as inflation, will affect, after all, the companies' business plans, profitability," said Orban.