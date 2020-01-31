PM Ludovic Orban: We are sorry UK is leaving EU; we are involved in post-Brexit negotiations

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday stated that the fundamental objective of Romania is to defend the rights of the Romanian citizens who leave in the UK and underscored the involvement in the post-Brexit negotiations regarding the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"This is a decision that was made after a referendum. We are sorry that the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. On the other hand, our fundamental objective is to defend the rights of the Romanian citizens who live and work in the UK and this is why we are going to get involved in the negotiations regarding the post-Brexit agreements to establish the relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU. Certain rights are already guaranteed by the Brexit agreement itself," Orban said in Parliament.He specified Romania will continue the Strategic Partnership with the UK, the collaboration within NATO and the improvement of bilateral relations."Our interest is to maintain the relationship as close as it used to be, in both the economic field and the political, diplomatic field, so that UK and Romania have the best relationship possible," said Ludovic Orban.The PNL head, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on Friday is set to participate in Parliament in a meeting meant for the election of the coordinating committee of the PNL organisation in the 1st district of the Capital City.