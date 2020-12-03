PM Orban announces Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy roll-out on Friday

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy will be adopted at today's meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) and that it will be next presented on Friday by the leaders of the National Committee on the coordination of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination actions - military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita and the Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu, according to AGERPRES.

"The vaccination campaign will be approved today in the Supreme Council for National Defense and tomorrow, [on Friday], the leaders of the vaccination campaign, Colonel doctor Valeriu Gheorghita and Secretary of State Andrei Baciu, the vice-president of the National Committee on the vaccination campaign, will present the strategy and will take questions," Orban said today while on a working visit to the Monza Metropolitan Hospital.

The Supreme Council for National Defense meets today at 15:00 in a video conference session chaired by President Klaus Iohannis to look at Romania's Covid-19 vaccination strategy.

The government adopted last week the decision on the coronavirus vaccination strategy.